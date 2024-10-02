Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.69

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.62. Mannatech shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 7,038 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter.
In other Mannatech news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
