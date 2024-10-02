Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marcus traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 216025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marcus by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

