Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marcus traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 216025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.
MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MCS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus
Marcus Stock Up 4.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63 and a beta of 1.52.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Marcus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
Marcus Company Profile
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marcus
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How Recent Port Strikes Could Impact These 3 Key Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.