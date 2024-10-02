Martin Hellawell Purchases 6,000 Shares of Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) insider Martin Hellawell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,648 ($22.04) per share, with a total value of £98,880 ($132,263.24).
Gamma Communications Stock Up 1.0 %
LON:GAMA traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,654 ($22.12). The stock had a trading volume of 230,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,051. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,556.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,448.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,824.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Gamma Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 980.10 ($13.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,744 ($23.33).
Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 3,103.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Gamma Communications Company Profile
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
