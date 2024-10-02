Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.