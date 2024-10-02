Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
