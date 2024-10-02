Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Down to $109.82

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.82, but opened at $107.14. Materion shares last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 11,745 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.56.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Materion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Materion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $25,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

