Maven Securities LTD Cuts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $347,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Argus reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 5.7 %

APO stock opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $133.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

