Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.75

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 4400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Maxim Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.01 million during the quarter. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. Analysts forecast that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0712303 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

