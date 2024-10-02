MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $781,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $1,866,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,154 shares of company stock worth $23,351,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

