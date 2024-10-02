MBB Public Markets I LLC Invests $799,000 in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,080,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,252,000. Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 3,262.3% in the first quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 1,035,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,051,000 after buying an additional 1,005,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after purchasing an additional 987,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

