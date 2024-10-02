MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases Shares of 29,023 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.89%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

