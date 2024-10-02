MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Credicorp by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 189,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after buying an additional 131,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Credicorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Credicorp by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Credicorp by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $182.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $186.36.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.9084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

