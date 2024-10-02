McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MKC. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MKC traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 766,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,102. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.