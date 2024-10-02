McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.90 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $84.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

