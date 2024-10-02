MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.49

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.49 and last traded at C$17.37, with a volume of 31271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.02.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts expect that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9757646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total value of C$2,911,632.50. In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. Insiders sold a total of 197,800 shares of company stock worth $3,263,189 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

