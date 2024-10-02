Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $372.76

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 372.76 ($4.99) and traded as high as GBX 386 ($5.16). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 378 ($5.06), with a volume of 161,025 shares changing hands.
Mears Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 373.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41. The stock has a market cap of £342.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.
Mears Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,414.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Mears Group
Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.
Featured Stories
