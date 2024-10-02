Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 3.3%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58. 3,385,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,759,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,602.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 58,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 353,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 406,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

