Medicure (CVE:MPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.92

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

Medicure Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a market cap of C$9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of C$5.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0749258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.