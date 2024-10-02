Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Raised by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.21.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

