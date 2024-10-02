Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 62000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Melkior Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.39.

About Melkior Resources

(Get Free Report)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.