MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Down to $2,066.12

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $2,066.12, but opened at $2,001.51. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,977.01, with a volume of 48,383 shares trading hands.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,217.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,955.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,720.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company's revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

