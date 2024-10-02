MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Down 5.2%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,952.42 and last traded at $1,957.87. 183,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 353,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,066.12.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,246.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,955.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,720.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

