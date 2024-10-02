Merdad Parsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 751.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

