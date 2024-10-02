MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of MET stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.12. MetLife has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $82.99.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

