MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance

MCR remained flat at $6.57 during trading on Wednesday. 68,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,807. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.