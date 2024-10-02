MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 251,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.