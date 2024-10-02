MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 251,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,334. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.70. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $4.03.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
