MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CIF stock remained flat at $1.79 on Wednesday. 13,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

