MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0204 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIN remained flat at $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,104. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

