MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:CXH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 25,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,621. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
