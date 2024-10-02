MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0346 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,835. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

