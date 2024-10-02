MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 78,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,621. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

