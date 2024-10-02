Michael C. Lunsford Sells 7,361 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $88,479.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Funko Stock Performance

Funko stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 273,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.04 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Funko by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,062,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 654,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Funko by 21.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after acquiring an additional 619,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 81.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

