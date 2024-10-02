Michael Stock Sells 15,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $288,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 730,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,880.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 1,190,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,314. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

