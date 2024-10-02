Michelle F. Link Sells 1,363 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,678. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Maximus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1,445.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 224.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 8,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

