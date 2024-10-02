Michelle F. Link Sells 1,363 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $607,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 215,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,678. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 1,445.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 224.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Maximus by 8,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

