MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330 shares.The stock last traded at $17.28 and had previously closed at $17.57.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32.

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (WTID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily inverse price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.