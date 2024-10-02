MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 16,509 shares.The stock last traded at $15.78 and had previously closed at $15.34.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
