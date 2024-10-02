MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Down to $16.13

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $15.59. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 34,467 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
