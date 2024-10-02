Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 231.7% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 666,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,835,000 after purchasing an additional 465,464 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $420.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.77 and a 200-day moving average of $425.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $311.21 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.94.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

