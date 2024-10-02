MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 0.9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.71 and last traded at $164.18. 2,793,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 16,190,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.69.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $183.50 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.61 and its 200 day moving average is $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 43.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $6,914,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

