Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $181,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FormFactor alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $185,240.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,586. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORM

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.