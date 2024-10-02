Millennium Management LLC Has $38.32 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1,070.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,146 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $38,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $206.03 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

