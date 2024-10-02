Millennium Management LLC Has $42.15 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 422,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $42,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.36 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

