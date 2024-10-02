Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.17. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 24,200 shares traded.

Minco Silver Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.15.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal and other mineral properties and projects. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan silver project 3 exploration permits totaling 125.74 km2; and the Changkeng gold project covering an exploration area of 1.19 km2 located to the southwest of Guangzhou City, China.

