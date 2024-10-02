Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

MNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,994 shares of company stock valued at $173,384. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

