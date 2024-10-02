MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,716,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,699,457 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $17.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNSO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 138.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 645,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after purchasing an additional 898,373 shares during the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

