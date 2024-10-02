Mizuho Cuts USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Price Target to $24.00

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.80. 76,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,361. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $40,738.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in USA Compression Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 77,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

