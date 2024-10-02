MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $27,225.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $105.95. 346,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,903. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

