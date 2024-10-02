Mobile-health Network Solutions’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 7th (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 7th. Mobile-health Network Solutions had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 10th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of MNDR stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile-health Network Solutions
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.