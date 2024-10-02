Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.34

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 297954625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Up 9.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

