Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.